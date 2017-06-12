Technology Shares Lead Global Declines

Shares of technology companies fell around the world, extending Friday's steep declines in the U.S. giants that had been driving this year's stock-market gains.

Trump Team Proposes Broad Rethink of Financial Rulebook

The Trump administration proposed a wide-ranging rethink of the rules governing the U.S. financial sector in a report that makes scores of recommendations that have been on the banking industry's wish list for years.

Mnuchin Urges Congress to Lift Debt Ceiling Before August Recess

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday the Treasury can fund the government through "the beginning of September" and urged lawmakers to raise the government's federal borrowing limit before they leave for their summer recess.

U.S. Budget Deficit Widens

The U.S. budget deficit widened through the first eight months of the fiscal year, highlighting challenges for the Trump administration as it looks to cut taxes and rebalance spending prioriti

The Snowballing Power of the VIX, Wall Street's Fear Index

Created to track expectations of volatility, it has spawned a giant trading ecosystem that could magnify losses when turbulence hits.

High Court Ruling Could Speed Competition in Biosimilars Market

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a ruling that could allow cheaper, copycat versions of biotechnology drugs to be sold more quickly.

Oil Ticks Higher After Challenging Week

Crude prices rose for a second consecutive session Monday amid a supply disruption in Nigeria and as major producers said their deal to cut output is working.

Bank of Canada to Assess Whether 'Considerable' Stimulus Still Required

Canadian growth is broadening across industries and regions, and policy makers will assess whether ultralow interest rates are still required should the trend continue, the Bank of Canada's second-highest ranking official said Monday.

China Passenger-Car Market Pulls Back Again

China's passenger-car market is suffering a lean spell, mirroring a similar slowdown in the U.S. auto sector, with sales falling for the second month in a row in May as higher taxes hurt.

One More Reason for the Productivity Slowdown? Credit Conditions

The postcrisis credit shortage put a serious crimp on global productivity growth, new research suggests.

