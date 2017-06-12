These highlights have been delayed due to technical difficulties.

Continue Reading Below

Technology Shares Lead Global Declines

Shares of technology companies fell around the world, building on Friday's steep declines in the U.S. giants that had been driving this year's stock market gains.

U.K.'s Brexit Minister Says EU Talks Could Face Delays

Britain's Brexit minister said negotiations with the European Union may not start next Monday, as originally planned, raising the prospect that the political uncertainty facing the U.K. in the wake of the inconclusive election results could interfere with the timeline for negotiations.

Oil Ticks Higher After Challenging Week

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Crude prices edged up following last week's near-4% drop, as investors anticipate additional data on global stocks.

Fading Populism Boosts European Bonds

Politics are in the driving seat in European bond markets once again. Investors scooped up French and Italian debt after weekend ballots in those countries showed further signs antiestablishment parties are in retreat.

Turkey's Economy Thrives on Increased Spending, Demand and Exports

Turkey's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter this year as government spending, domestic demand and exports surged.

China Passenger-Car Market Pulls Back Again

China's passenger-car market is suffering a lean spell, mirroring a similar slowdown in the U.S. auto sector, with sales falling for the second month in a row in May as higher taxes hurt.

U.K. Drifts Away From Europe's Recovery

The U.K. wants to separate from Europe. Judging by economic and political outcomes, it looks like it is getting its wish.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. CPI and Retail Sales; Fed and BOE Meetings

Wednesday will be busy in the U.S., with data on consumer prices and retail sales due, followed later in the day by a Federal Reserve monetary-policy decision. The Bank of England also meets to set policy this week, just days after the U.K. election caused new political turmoil.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Time Is Running Short for the GOP Agenda

Protests Swell Over Crackdown on China Housing Speculation

Protests against Chinese property controls have grown in intensity in recent weeks, underscoring the challenge for Beijing in preventing eruptions of anger as it cracks down on housing speculation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)