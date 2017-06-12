These highlights have been delayed due to technical difficulties.

Continue Reading Below

Oil Ticks Higher After Challenging Week

Crude prices edged up following last week's near-4% drop, as investors anticipate additional data on global stocks.

Qatar Renews Commitment to OPEC Oil-Cutting Strategy

Qatar's energy minister said the country remains committed to limiting its oil output under an agreement with other big oil producers, despite the severing of its diplomatic relations with three OPEC allies.

A Shale-Oil Boomtown Climbs Back From the Bust

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Drillers are inching back to action in North Dakota's Bakken shale region after a nearly three-year bust, a sign the recovery of the American oil and gas sector is spreading.

Toshiba to Cough Up $3.68 Billion to Finish Troubled U.S. Nuclear Plant

Southern and Toshiba have reached a deal aimed at allowing the U.S. utility to finish a half-constructed nuclear plant in Georgia that was being built by the Japanese conglomerate's bankrupt Westinghouse Electric unit.

Cyber Experts Identify Malware That Could Disrupt U.S. Power Grid

Computer security researchers said they have discovered the malicious software that knocked out electricity in Ukraine's capital last year, and warned U.S. companies that the code could be repurposed to disrupt their systems.

First Rule of Dismantling a Nuclear Power Plant: Check the Exits

Business is booming for a German demolition firm, which, faced with a lack of schematics, has to improvise; 'Very exciting'

Investors Start to Doubt Oil Market's Recovery

Crude-oil prices have declined almost 9% in the past three weeks, moving decisively below $50 a barrel and forcing investors to reassess whether supply and demand will reach a more balanced state that can support higher prices.

Glencore Swoops In on Deal for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Mines

Glencore offered over $2.5 billion to buy a major piece of Rio Tinto's Australian coal business, swooping in to disrupt an agreed-upon deal to sell the assets to a Chinese company.

Exxon Rebuts Allegations it Misled Investors on Climate

Exxon Mobil Corp. pushed back on Friday against accusations that it misled investors on how it accounts for climate change risks, saying in a legal filing that the claims by New York's attorney general are "inflammatory, reckless and false."

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs by Eight

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the past week to 741, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)