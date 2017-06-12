GlaxoSmithKline Reports Positive Results For Malaria Treatment

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) Monday announced positive results for its malaria treatment tafenoquine in Phase III testing.

The drug giant said a single dose the treatment, used to prevent relapses of Plasmodium vivax malaria, reduced the risk of relapse in patients significantly more than a placebo when given alongside a 3-day blood-stage chloroquine treatment.

Shares at 1113 GMT, down 4 pence, or 0.2%, at 1,695 pence valuing the company at GBP83.3 billion.

