China Total Vehicle Sales Flat in May

Vehicle sales in China were flat in May, as surging demand for commercial vehicles offset sluggish passenger-car sales in the world's largest automobile market.

Continue Reading Below

Total vehicle sales declined marginally by 0.1% year over year to 2.1 million, the government-backed China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Monday.

Passenger-car sales fell by 2.6% to 1.75 million last month. That followed a 3.7% drop in April, the biggest decline since a mid-2015 slump that prompted the government to slash its auto-sales tax from 10% to 5% to stoke demand.

Beijing increased the tax to 7.5% effective at the start of this year, bolstering late-2016 sales and weakening early-2017 demand, according to auto industry analysts.

--Lilian Lin contributed to this article

Write to Trefor Moss at trefor.moss@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2017 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)