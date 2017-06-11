Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. CPI and Retail Sales; Fed and BOE Meetings

Wednesday will be busy in the U.S., with data on consumer prices and retail sales due, followed later in the day by a Federal Reserve monetary-policy decision. The Bank of England also meets to set policy this week, just days after the U.K. election caused new political turmoil.

Japan Machinery Orders Fall More Than Expected in April

Japan's core machinery orders fell in April for the first time in three months, the government, as a slowdown in construction and public sector investment outweighed solid demand for semiconductor production equipment.

When Currencies Fall, Export Growth Is Supposed to Follow-Until Now

The U.K. saw substantial currency depreciation during the financial crisis, after the Brexit vote and amid its current political uncertainty. But the predicted economic boom hasn't arrived, providing a live test of whether globalization has blunted textbook theory.

Fed Finds Foe in Financial Markets

The Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases aren't having the desired effect of cooling off Wall Street's hot streak. While Fed officials this week will likely decide to raise rates for a fourth time since December 2015, much of that tightening effort has yet to be felt in financial markets.

Qatar Renews Commitment to OPEC Oil-Cutting Strategy

Qatar's energy minister said the country remains committed to limiting its oil output under an agreement with other big oil producers, despite the severing of its diplomatic relations with three OPEC allies.

U.K. Faces Prolonged Political Uncertainty

Prime Minister Theresa May's ability to stay in office or to govern effectively was in question as her Conservative Party sought to form a minority administration propped up by Northern Irish lawmakers following last week's setback in parliamentary elections.

Investors Contemplate the Corbyn Effect

After expecting a decisive Conservative victory, investors are looking at Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's business and economic policies, widely considered the most left-wing platform from a major British party since the early 1980s.

As Politics Boil, Financial Markets Are in Dream Land

Elections bring anxiety yet markets are calm, but the reasons behind the anxiety threaten markets. And even though markets seem unworried, that doesn't mean they are good investments.

You're Hired: Trump Plans to Build U.S. Workforce With Apprenticeships

President Donald Trump will make expansion of apprenticeship programs the center of his labor policy, aimed at filling a record level of open jobs and drawing back Americans who have left the workforce.

After Another Surprise Election Result, Investors Wonder About Pollsters

This week's shocking results in the U.K. election again forced investors to react to an outcome different than many expected and left them wondering how much they can rely on polls ahead of future votes.

