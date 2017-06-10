What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

On Our Radar

Trump said he would be willing to testify under oath that he didn't urge Comey to ease off the FBI's investigation of Flynn, laying the groundwork for a potential legal clash.

U.K. Prime Minister May turned to an unlikely kingmaker to form a minority government after British voters rebelled against her Conservative Party.

The Trump administration has been holding secret talks with Russia to try to set up a de-escalation zone in southwest Syria.

Trump emphasized Qatar's alleged ties to terrorism funding as Tillerson tried to defuse a diplomatic standoff over those links.

The president said he was "absolutely" committed to NATO's core tenet that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all.

A Brazilian court acquitted Temer of charges of illegal campaign financing in a trial that threatened to oust him from office.

Voters in Puerto Rico head to the polls Sunday to decide whether to back a bid to make the U.S. territory the 51st state.

