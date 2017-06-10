What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump said he would be willing to testify under oath that he didn't urge Comey to ease off the FBI's investigation of Flynn, laying the groundwork for a potential legal clash.

Continue Reading Below

U.K. Prime Minister May turned to an unlikely kingmaker to form a minority government after British voters rebelled against her Conservative Party.

The Trump administration has been holding secret talks with Russia to try to set up a de-escalation zone in southwest Syria.

Trump emphasized Qatar's alleged ties to terrorism funding as Tillerson tried to defuse a diplomatic standoff over those links.

The president said he was "absolutely" committed to NATO's core tenet that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all.

A Brazilian court acquitted Temer of charges of illegal campaign financing in a trial that threatened to oust him from office.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Voters in Puerto Rico head to the polls Sunday to decide whether to back a bid to make the U.S. territory the 51st state.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)