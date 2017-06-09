On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jun 9

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Jun 9 prev Jun 9

==============================================================================

Area Million acres

Planted 50.2 50.2 46.1 * 46.1 *

Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.5 * 38.5 *

Bushels

Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 47.2 * 47.3 *

Million Bushels

Beginning stocks 976 976 1,159 1,161

Production 2,310 2,310 1,820 1,824

Imports 115 117 125 130

Supply, total 3,400 3,402 3,105 3,115

Food 955 955 955 955

Seed 61 61 66 66

Feed and residual 190 190 170 170

Domestic, total 1,206 1,206 1,191 1,191

Exports 1,035 1,035 1,000 1,000

Use, total 2,241 2,241 2,191 2,191

Ending stocks 1,159 1,161 914 924

avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.90 3.90 3.85 - 4.65 3.90 - 4.70

==============================================================================

U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use

Year beginning Hard Hard Soft

June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total

==============================================================================

2016/2017 (estimated)

Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976

Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310

Supply, Total 1,532 805 536 367 162 3,402

Domestic Use 532 275 216 95 88 1,206

Exports 445 315 90 161 24 1,035

Use, Total 977 590 306 256 112 2,241

Ending Stocks, Total 555 215 230 111 50 1,161

==============================================================================

