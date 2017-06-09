USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jun 9

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Jun 9 prev Jun 9
==============================================================================
Area Million acres
Planted 50.2 50.2 46.1 * 46.1 *
Harvested 43.9 43.9 38.5 * 38.5 *
Bushels
Yield per harv. acre 52.6 52.6 47.2 * 47.3 *
Million Bushels
Beginning stocks 976 976 1,159 1,161
Production 2,310 2,310 1,820 1,824
Imports 115 117 125 130
Supply, total 3,400 3,402 3,105 3,115
Food 955 955 955 955
Seed 61 61 66 66
Feed and residual 190 190 170 170
Domestic, total 1,206 1,206 1,191 1,191
Exports 1,035 1,035 1,000 1,000
Use, total 2,241 2,241 2,191 2,191
Ending stocks 1,159 1,161 914 924
avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.90 3.90 3.85 - 4.65 3.90 - 4.70
==============================================================================
U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use
Year beginning Hard Hard Soft
June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total
==============================================================================
2016/2017 (estimated)
Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976
Production 1,082 493 345 286 104 2,310
Supply, Total 1,532 805 536 367 162 3,402
Domestic Use 532 275 216 95 88 1,206
Exports 445 315 90 161 24 1,035
Use, Total 977 590 306 256 112 2,241
Ending Stocks, Total 555 215 230 111 50 1,161
==============================================================================
