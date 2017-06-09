USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jun 9

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Jun 9 prev Jun 9
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 * 89.5 *
Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.6 * 88.6 *
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.1 52.1 48.0 * 48.0 *
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 435 450
Production 4,307 4,307 4,255 4,255
Imports 25 25 25 25
Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,715 4,730
Crushings 1,925 1,910 1,950 1,950
Exports 2,050 2,050 2,150 2,150
Seed 104 104 101 101
Residual 14 14 34 34
Use, total 4,093 4,078 4,235 4,235
Ending stocks 435 450 480 495
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.55 9.55 8.30 - 10.30 8.30 - 10.30
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 2,062 1,987
Production 22,350 22,175 22,620 22,620
Imports 325 325 300 300
Supply, total 24,362 24,187 24,982 24,907
Domestic Disappearance 20,000 19,900 20,450 20,450
Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 6,450 6,450
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 13,800 13,700 14,000 14,000
Exports 2,300 2,300 2,300 2,300
Use, total 22,300 22,200 22,750 22,750
Ending stocks 2,062 1,987 2,232 2,157
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 31.75 31.75 30.00 - 34.00 30.00 - 34.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 300 300
Production 45,286 44,836 46,300 46,300
Imports 350 350 300 300
Supply, total 45,900 45,450 46,900 46,900
Domestic 33,500 33,150 34,200 34,200
Exports 12,100 12,000 12,400 12,400
Use, total 45,600 45,150 46,600 46,600
Ending stocks 300 300 300 300
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 320.00 315.00 295.00 - 335.00 295.00 - 335.00
==============================================================================
