On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jun 9

Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

Continue Reading Below

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Jun 9 prev Jun 9

==============================================================================

SOYBEANS Million acres

Continue Reading Below

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 * 89.5 *

Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.6 * 88.6 *

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.1 52.1 48.0 * 48.0 *

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 435 450

Production 4,307 4,307 4,255 4,255

Imports 25 25 25 25

Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,715 4,730

Crushings 1,925 1,910 1,950 1,950

Exports 2,050 2,050 2,150 2,150

Seed 104 104 101 101

Residual 14 14 34 34

Use, total 4,093 4,078 4,235 4,235

Ending stocks 435 450 480 495

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.55 9.55 8.30 - 10.30 8.30 - 10.30

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 2,062 1,987

Production 22,350 22,175 22,620 22,620

Imports 325 325 300 300

Supply, total 24,362 24,187 24,982 24,907

Domestic Disappearance 20,000 19,900 20,450 20,450

Biodiesel 6,200 6,200 6,450 6,450

Food,Feed & Other

Industrial 13,800 13,700 14,000 14,000

Exports 2,300 2,300 2,300 2,300

Use, total 22,300 22,200 22,750 22,750

Ending stocks 2,062 1,987 2,232 2,157

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 31.75 31.75 30.00 - 34.00 30.00 - 34.00

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 300 300

Production 45,286 44,836 46,300 46,300

Imports 350 350 300 300

Supply, total 45,900 45,450 46,900 46,900

Domestic 33,500 33,150 34,200 34,200

Exports 12,100 12,000 12,400 12,400

Use, total 45,600 45,150 46,600 46,600

Ending stocks 300 300 300 300

Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 320.00 315.00 295.00 - 335.00 295.00 - 335.00

==============================================================================

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)