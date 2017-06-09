USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - Jun 9

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016
and Forecasted Jun 1, 2017
(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data
including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year
season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States
that do not have survey or administrative data available.)
=========================================================================
Crop 2016 2017
=========================================================================
1,000 bushels
Winter
Hard Red 1,081,690 743,039
Soft Red 345,230 298,173
Hard White 25,476 17,517
Soft White 219,136 191,463
Spring
Hard Red 493,125
Hard White 7,539
Soft White 33,363
Durum 104,116
Total 2,309,675
=========================================================================
