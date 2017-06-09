On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Wheat By Class - Jun 9

Wheat Production by Class: United States, 2016

and Forecasted Jun 1, 2017

(Wheat class estimates are based on the latest available data

including both surveys and administrative data. The previous end-of-year

season class percentages are used throughout the forecast season for States

that do not have survey or administrative data available.)

=========================================================================

Crop 2016 2017

=========================================================================

1,000 bushels

Winter

Hard Red 1,081,690 743,039

Soft Red 345,230 298,173

Hard White 25,476 17,517

Soft White 219,136 191,463

Spring

Hard Red 493,125

Hard White 7,539

Soft White 33,363

Durum 104,116

Total 2,309,675

=========================================================================

