Retail Sales, Consumer Price Index On The Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$86.5B (4) -$53B*

Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy May N/A 104.5

0830 Producer Price Index May +0.0% (11) +0.5%

-- ex food & energy May +0.1% (11) +0.4%

Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.1% (14) +0.4%

-- ex autos May +0.2% (14) +0.3%

0830 Consumer Price Index May +0.0% (15) +0.2%

-- ex food & energy May +0.2% (15) +0.1%

1000 Business Inventories Apr -0.1% (7) +0.2%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 10 242K (9) 245K

0830 Import Prices May +0.0% (3) +0.5%

0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 4.0 (7) -1.0

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 25.0 (7) 38.8

0915 Industrial Production May +0.2% (13) +1.0%

0915 Capacity Utilization May 76.8% (11) 76.7%

1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 70 (9) 70

Friday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.20M (14) 1.17M

-- percent change May +2.6% -2.6%

0830 Building Permits May 1.24M (8) 1.23M

-- percent change May +0.8% -2.5%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 97.2 (10) 97.1**

(Preliminary)

*May 2016 Reading

**End-May Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

June 09, 2017 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)