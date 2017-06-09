Retail Sales, Consumer Price Index On The Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
The FOMC meeting statement is scheduled for release Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1400 Monthly Federal Budget May -$86.5B (4) -$53B*
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy May N/A 104.5
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
0830 Producer Price Index May +0.0% (11) +0.5%
-- ex food & energy May +0.1% (11) +0.4%
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.1% (14) +0.4%
-- ex autos May +0.2% (14) +0.3%
0830 Consumer Price Index May +0.0% (15) +0.2%
-- ex food & energy May +0.2% (15) +0.1%
1000 Business Inventories Apr -0.1% (7) +0.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 10 242K (9) 245K
0830 Import Prices May +0.0% (3) +0.5%
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jun 4.0 (7) -1.0
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 25.0 (7) 38.8
0915 Industrial Production May +0.2% (13) +1.0%
0915 Capacity Utilization May 76.8% (11) 76.7%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 70 (9) 70
Friday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.20M (14) 1.17M
-- percent change May +2.6% -2.6%
0830 Building Permits May 1.24M (8) 1.23M
-- percent change May +0.8% -2.5%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 97.2 (10) 97.1**
(Preliminary)
*May 2016 Reading
**End-May Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 09, 2017 14:13 ET (18:13 GMT)