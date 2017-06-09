On Our Radar

Rebounding Oil Futures Boost Energy Shares -- Energy Roundup

Energy shares were boosted as oil futures edged up after recent losses.

Prices began to tick upward Friday as bargain buyers and profit takers bet that a selloff earlier this week has lost momentum. Oil lost 3.8% for the week in its third weekly decline in a row.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by eight in the past week to 741, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. Natural gas prices rose for the third time in four sessions as forecasts of hot weather keep boosting optimism for strong demand.

