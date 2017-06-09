Poland Sells PLN3 Billion in Bonds

Poland sold 3 billion zloty ($802 million) of April 2019-, April 2022-, November 2022-, January 2026-, July 2027- and April 2047-dated government bonds at an auction Friday, the Finance Ministry said.
The bonds on offer were existing issues that were reopened.
Below are details of the auction, with amounts in zloty. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction, held May 18 for all bonds, except for the 2047-dated one that was last sold on Feb. 16.
Issue April 25, 2019 zero coupon note
Amount on offer (*) 3 bln
Bids received 1.505 bln
Bids accepted 500 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 3.01 (3.91)
Uniform yield 1.859% (1.905%)
Uniform price 96.62
Settlement date June 13, 2017
Issue 2.25% April 25, 2022
Amount on offer (*) 3 bln
Bids received 1.810 bln
Bids accepted 1.085 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.67 (2.36)
Uniform yield 2.587% (2.734%)
Uniform price 98.46
Settlement date June 13, 2017
Issue Nov. 25, 2022 floating rate note
Amount on offer (*) 3 bln
Bids received 1.039 bln
Bids accepted 383 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.71 (2.68)
Uniform price 97.83 (97.750)
Settlement date June 13, 2017
Issue Jan. 25, 2026 floating rate note
Amount on offer (*) 3 bln
Bids received 523 mln
Bids accepted 265 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.97 (2.72)
Uniform price 95.22 (95.262)
Settlement date June 13, 2017
Issue 2.50% July 25, 2027
Amount on offer (*) 3 bln
Bids received 944 mln
Bids accepted 640 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.48 (1.47)
Uniform yield 3.128% (3.289%)
Uniform price 94.61
Settlement date June 13, 2017
Issue 4.00% April 25, 2047
Amount on offer (*) 3 bln
Bids received 347 mln
Bids accepted 127 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.73 (1.21)
Uniform yield 3.508% (4.257%)
Uniform price 10.89
Settlement date June 13, 2017
NOTE: (*) The offer volume refers to the bonds together.
