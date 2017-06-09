EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Qualcomm-NXP Deal

Continue Reading Below

Qualcomm's bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV faces an in-depth probe by the European Union on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Talks to Combine Neiman Marcus and Saks Have Stalled

Takeover talks between Neiman Marcus Group Inc. and the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue have stalled, according to people familiar with the matter, leaving the department store owners to chart their own paths through a difficult retail landscape.

Glencore Swoops In on Deal for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Mines

Glencore offered over $2.5 billion to buy a major piece of Rio Tinto's Australian coal business, swooping in to disrupt an agreed-upon deal to sell the assets to a Chinese company.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Carrefour Taps New CEO for Digital Makeover

Carrefour named Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive, tapping someone who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com to help close its e-commerce gap.

WTO Faults U.S. on Subsidies to Boeing

The World Trade Organization ruled the U.S. failed to adequately eliminate all illegal state subsidies to Boeing in a move that could trigger retaliatory sanctions from the European Union.

U.S. to Continue Probe Into Canadian Jet Sales

U.S. trade officials said that they would continue a probe into alleged unfair price discounting of passenger jets by Bombardier Inc., fueling a dispute that has riled the Canadian government and threatens a big defense sale by Boeing Co.

Exxon Rebuts Allegations it Misled Investors on Climate

Exxon Mobil Corp. pushed back on Friday against accusations that it misled investors on how it accounts for climate change risks, saying in a legal filing that the claims by New York's attorney general are "inflammatory, reckless and false."

Sears Sues Second Craftsman Tool Supplier, Seeks to Halt Fleeing Vendors

Sears Holdings Corp. is suing a longtime supplier of Craftsman tools, the second such suit in a month, as the struggling retailer tries to keep vendors from abandoning the company.

L'Oreal to Sell Body Shop to Natura Cosmeticos

L'Oreal SA said Friday it has entered exclusive talks to sell The Body Shop to Natura Cosméticos SA, after reviewing the strategic options for what has been the French beauty-products company's worst-performing business in recent years.

BCBG Unveils Going-Concern Bankruptcy Sales

Women's clothing retailer BCBG Max Azria Group LLC announced bankruptcy deals worth $165 million to sell off its core businesses, which would live on as a going concern.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)