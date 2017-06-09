Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Merge in $4.95 Billion Deal

Digital Realty said Friday that it reached a deal to buy fellow data center company DuPont Fabros in an all stock transaction worth about $4.95 billion.

Carrefour Taps New CEO For Digital Makeover

Carrefour SA named Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive Friday, tapping someone who has gone toe-to-toe with Amazon.com Inc. to help close its e-commerce gap.

Microsoft Seeks Closer Partnerships With Chinese Firms

Microsoft has forged closer partnerships with Chinese companies as the market environment has changed, said Alain Crozier, the company's chairman for Greater China.

China Market Regulator Steps Up IPO Rejections

China's securities watchdog, which has vowed to prevent fraudulent stock listings, is rejecting a far larger portion of initial public offerings this year; as of May 19 the approval rate was 73%, down from 92% in 2016.

U.K. Election Result Piles Up Brexit Uncertainty for Business

Executives on both sides of the English Channel agreed on one big takeaway from Theresa May's failure to win a majority for her Conservative Party in the British parliament: Anything they thought they knew about the contours of Brexit is out the window.

Deutsche Bank Declines to Disclose Trump's Account Information

Deutsche Bank told U.S. Democratic lawmakers the German lender can't disclose details requested about its banking relationship with President Donald Trump, citing customer privacy rules.

Ford Offering Buyouts to About 15,000 Workers

Ford is offering buyout packages to about 15,000 salaried workers in North America and Asia in a cost-saving move that's aimed at boosting profits amid slowing sales in the U.S. and China.

Houzz Is Raising $400 Million at $4 Billion Valuation

Home remodeling site Houzz Inc. is finalizing a deal to raise $400 million in an investment that values the eight-year-old company at about $4 billion.

U.S. Tech Companies Now Copycats of Chinese Peers, Andreessen Horowitz Partner Says

Chinese technology companies have long had a reputation of being copycats of Western peers, but U.S. companies have recently begun to return the favor, said a partner at prominent venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Yuri Milner: Online Spending Will Fuel World-Wide Growth

Massive growth in online spending will help fuel world-wide growth in the technology sector in the next decade, Yuri Milner, founder of DST Global, said at The Wall Street Journal's D.Live Asia 2017 conference.

