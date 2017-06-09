Materials Sector Rises -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities processors rose.
The price of gold fell for the third day in a row, selling off from its early week highs as the dollar strengthened and political events around the world failed to motivate haven buyers. Supply-side problems in South America and Indonesia continued to boost copper prices.
Teck Resources fell after being cut to neutral from buy by BofA Merrill Lynch.
