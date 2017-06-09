Industrials Climb on Market Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked higher as markets kept their cool through a series of global events this week.

U.S. trade officials said they would continue to probe alleged unfair price discounting of passenger jets by Bombardier Inc., fueling a dispute that has riled the Canadian government and threatens a big defense sale by Boeing Co.

Airbus raised its forecast for industry-wide plane deliveries for the coming 20 years, despite signs of a slowdown in orders.

The World Trade Organization ruled the U.S. failed to adequately eliminate all illegal state subsidies to Boeing in a move that could trigger retaliatory sanctions from the European Union.

