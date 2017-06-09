Financials Continue to Gain -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies continued to gain as markets maintained a relative calm that has been prevalent through a series of events this week, including a European Central Bank meeting, the surprise result in the U.K. election and former FBI director James Comey's testimony.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc. said Friday it would sell most of its stake in fellow insurer National General Holdings Corp. for about $211.7 million.

Deutsche Bank told U.S. Democratic lawmakers it couldn't disclose details requested about its banking relationship with President Donald Trump, citing customer privacy rules.

