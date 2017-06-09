Department Store Turmoil Continues -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies slipped.

Takeover talks between Neiman Marcus Group Inc. and the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue have stalled, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal, leaving the department store owners to chart their own paths through a difficult retail landscape.

Dollar Tree Inc. is suing Sycamore Partners, alleging the firm not only siphoned funds and took more than $50 million of goods and services without payment, but also ended up hurting its brand.

Ford is offering buyout packages to about 15,000 salaried workers in North America and Asia in a cost-saving move that's aimed at boosting profits amid slowing sales in the U.S. and China.

June 09, 2017 18:42 ET (22:42 GMT)