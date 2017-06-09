China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, June 9 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 513,682 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-17 - - - 12,200 12,200 0 0 266
Jul-17 12,260 12,260 12,260 12,260 12,260 0 2 116
Aug-17 12,335 12,440 12,335 12,380 12,355 25 394 94
Sep-17 12,450 12,600 12,410 12,485 12,420 65 463,774 457,114
Oct-17 12,575 12,680 12,540 12,580 12,535 45 32 130
Nov-17 12,575 12,675 12,530 12,590 12,480 110 432 2,782
Jan-18 14,495 14,610 14,450 14,515 14,475 40 48,730 61,638
Mar-18 14,760 14,760 14,670 14,710 14,745 -35 8 102
Apr-18 14,825 14,825 14,765 14,790 14,775 15 6 54
May-18 14,700 14,845 14,700 14,765 14,680 85 304 1,112
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
