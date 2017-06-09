Carrefour Chooses Fnac Darty's Alexandre Bompard as New CEO

PARIS-Carrefour SA said on Friday its board had chosen Alexandre Bompard as its next chief executive, placing the burden of boosting the company's performance in France and catching up on the digitalization of retail on the former boss of Fnac Darty.

Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said its board had unanimously decided that Mr. Bonpard, 44 years old, would succeed Georges Plassat on July 18.

Mr. Bonpard steered the recent merger of French retailers Fnac and Darty. He also launched Fnac's initial public offering in 2013.

Carrefour had been searching since late last year for a successor to Mr. Plassat, 68, whose mandate as Chairman and CEO was due to expire in May 2018.

"The Board of Directors considers that in light of his career, his experience and his success in his previous positions, Mr. Alexandre Bompard has all the skills to succeed Mr. Georges Plassat and continue to develop and transform Carrefour in any and all respects," Carrefour said in a statement.

Mr. Plassat took the helm of Carrefour in 2012 after the retailer endured years of declining sales and strategic missteps. He slashed the company's global footprint, pulling out of a number of markets. In France, he focused efforts on Carrefour's price image, cutting back on promotions and keeping prices low throughout the year, while investing heavily in an overhaul of its stores.

