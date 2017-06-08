ECB Drops Reference to Future Interest-Rate Cut

The European Central Bank removed a reference to the possibility that it might lower rates in its regular statement, but its president said a weaker inflation outlook meant it was too early to wind down its stimulus measures.

Fed June Rate Rise Seen as Done Deal, but Economists Split on What's Next

Economists almost unanimously expect the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates next week, but are split over when the central bank will raise rates after that.

Stocks Steady as Investors Eye Comey Testimony, U.K. Election

Stocks were little changed, with investors monitoring an update from the European Central Bank, a U.K. election and testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest sign of steady job creation.

Unresolved Debt Ceiling Dims Economic Forecasts

Forecasters in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey have raised their assessments of the risk facing the U.S. economy as Congress once again struggles to deal with the nation's statutory borrowing limit.

Economists to Fed: Your Forecasts Are Too High

In a WSJ survey, economists have different expectations for unemployment, core inflation and future rate increases.

Eurozone Economy Grows at Fastest Rate Since 2015

The eurozone's economy grew at a faster rate than previously estimated during the first three months of 2017 as investment spending continued to rise.

U.K. Election Remains Tight as Voters Head to the Polls

Britain headed to the polls to cast votes in a hotly contested election that will likely determine the country's strategy for exiting the European Union, after a campaign colored by three terrorist attacks in as many months.

Crude Slips Again After Shock Rise in U.S. Inventories

Global oil prices turned lower, after posting their sharpest fall since early March overnight on an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories last week.

Greece's Bailout Deal Could Leave IMF's Role in Limbo

Greece's international creditors are working on a bailout deal that would outline options for limited debt relief but leave financing from the International Monetary Fund in limbo and potentially breach the Washington-based fund's emergency lending guidelines.

