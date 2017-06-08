ECB's Next Moves on Stimulus in Focus at Meeting

Continue Reading Below

The eurozone economy is accelerating, but the European Central Bank seems reluctant to take its foot off the gas. That has set the bank on a collision course with officials in the euro area's largest economy, Germany.

Global Stocks Inch Up Ahead of U.K. Elections

Stocks were fractionally higher as investors kept a close eye on a European Central Bank meeting, testimony by former FBI Director James Comey and a general election in the U.K.

Weak Spending Takes Some Pizazz From Japan's Growth Streak

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, as an inventory rundown and weaker household spending took some of the shine off Japan's longest economic expansion since 2006.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

China Exports Grew for Third Straight Month in May

Chinese exports in May were up 8.7% from a year earlier, more than expected, as resilient global demand drove a third straight increase. Imports were up 14.8% and the trade surplus widened to $40.81 billion.

Australia Trade Surplus Narrows in April

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$555 million in April, compared with a surplus of A$3.17 billion in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Arab States Drawing Up List of Demands for Qatar

Arab states are drawing up a list of demands that Qatar must meet in order to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations, including scaling back the Al Jazeera media network, officials involved in the discussions said.

Regional Rift Hits Container Shipments to Qatar, but Not LNG Exports

Three days into a diplomatic fallout between Qatar and its neighbors, container cargoes heading toward the tiny Arab nation are choked but crucial natural-gas exports haven't been affected.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increases by $8.20 Billion in April

U.S. consumer borrowing decelerated in April to a 2.58% annual rate, marking the slowest pace of growth since August 2011, Federal Reserve data showed.

OECD Moves to Limit Tax Avoidance by Multinationals

More than 70 countries and jurisdictions signed an agreement limiting the ability of multinationals to exploit divergences between tax treaties, a practice known as "treaty shopping" that enables companies to pay lower taxes.

SEC to Hire Dalia Blass as Top Regulator of Mutual Funds, ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to hire as its top mutual-fund regulator an attorney whose spouse is about to step down as chief lawyer for the industry's trade group, according to people familiar with the matter.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)