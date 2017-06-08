J.P. Morgan Operating Chief Leaving Bank

J.P. Morgan said Thursday that Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to CEO James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

Goldman Sachs Joins Bond ETF Party

Goldman Sachs Group launched an exchange-traded fund Thursday that gives investors a cheap way to invest in corporate bonds.

Wells Fargo's New Mission: Growth, Not Scandal

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Jeb Hensarling Sets His Post-Choice Act Agenda

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R., Texas) on Thursday set out his agenda for the next few months as the House considered his plan to undo significant parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

Morgan Stanley Aiming to Raise $2 Billion for New Asia Private-Equity Fund

Morgan Stanley and Hong Kong-based All-Stars Investment are separately planning to raise billions of dollars to invest in Asian companies, in a sign of how the region is becoming a hotter draw for global money.

House Set to Pass Bill Rolling Back Wall Street Rules

The House is poised to pass sweeping legislation Thursday that would rewrite the rules governing Wall Street, an opening Republican bid to encourage economic growth by loosening regulation of the financial sector.

Berkshire Unit Settles With California Regulator Over Workers Comp Insurance

A unit of Berkshire Hathaway will be able to sell a revised version of its controversial workers' compensation insurance policies in California following a settlement with the state's top insurance regulator.

GOP Lawmakers Signal CFTC Budget to Stay Flat

Congressional Republicans expressed misgivings about increased funding for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaling they favor the administration's request to hold its budget steady at $250 million.

Hedge Fund Elliott Seeks to Strengthen Private Equity Expertise in Europe

Hedge fund Elliott Advisors has recruited a head for its European private equity operations to give it greater firepower beyond the activism in stocks and bonds for which it is best known, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Citigroup Shares: Big, Cheap and a Good Value

Citigroup, the last truly cheap major bank in the U.S., is approaching two key turning points that should help its shares close in on a better valuation.

