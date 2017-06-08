Goldman Sachs Joins Bond ETF Party

Goldman Sachs Group launched an exchange-traded fund Thursday that gives investors a cheap way to invest in corporate bonds.

ECB Drops Reference to Future Interest-Rate Cut

The European Central Bank removed a reference to the possibility that it might lower rates in its regular statement, but its president said a weaker inflation outlook meant it was too early to wind down its stimulus measures.

ECB's Next Moves on Stimulus in Focus at Meeting

The eurozone economy is accelerating, but the European Central Bank seems reluctant to take its foot off the gas. That has set the bank on a collision course with officials in the euro area's largest economy, Germany.

House Set to Pass Bill Rolling Back Wall Street Rules

The House is poised to pass sweeping legislation Thursday that would rewrite the rules governing Wall Street, an opening Republican bid to encourage economic growth by loosening regulation of the financial sector.

Wells Fargo Focuses on Pivot From Scandal to Growth

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Citigroup Shares: Big, Cheap and a Good Value

Citigroup, the last truly cheap major bank in the U.S., is approaching two key turning points that should help its shares close in on a better valuation.

Blackstone Group Raises Big European Property Fund

Blackstone Group LP, one of the world's largest private real-estate investors, has closed a EUR7.8 billion fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, the largest of its kind ever raised.

SEC to Hire Dalia Blass as Top Regulator of Mutual Funds, ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to hire as its top mutual-fund regulator an attorney whose spouse is about to step down as chief lawyer for the industry's trade group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lansdowne Rebounds With Help From Little-Known Forensic Fund

Lansdowne Partners' tiny Princay fund has gained 13% this year, making it one of the sector's top performers this year.

ECB Critic Holds His Tongue as Race Nears for Bank's Top Job

German central-bank leader Jens Weidmann, who has loudly slashed the European Central Bank's crisis-fighting efforts, has become a quiet ECB defender.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)