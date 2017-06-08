ECB's Next Moves on Stimulus in Focus at Meeting

The eurozone economy is accelerating, but the European Central Bank seems reluctant to take its foot off the gas. That has set the bank on a collision course with officials in the euro area's largest economy, Germany.

House Set to Pass Bill Rolling Back Wall Street Rules

The House is poised to pass sweeping legislation Thursday that would rewrite the rules governing Wall Street, an opening Republican bid to encourage economic growth by loosening regulation of the financial sector.

Wells Fargo Focuses on Pivot From Scandal to Growth

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Citigroup Shares: Big, Cheap and a Good Value

Citigroup, the last truly cheap major bank in the U.S., is approaching two key turning points that should help its shares close in on a better valuation.

Blackstone Group Raises Big European Property Fund

Blackstone Group LP, one of the world's largest private real-estate investors, has closed a EUR7.8 billion fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, the largest of its kind ever raised.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increases by $8.20 Billion in April

U.S. consumer borrowing decelerated in April to a 2.58% annual rate, marking the slowest pace of growth since August 2011, Federal Reserve data showed.

Labor Secretary: Final Review of Fiduciary Rule in Motion

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said the first step has been taken in deciding the fate of a landmark retirement-savings rule that goes into partial effect this Friday.

Santander Buys Banco Popular for EUR1 After Rival Deemed Likely to Fail

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

SEC to Hire Dalia Blass as Top Regulator of Mutual Funds, ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to hire as its top mutual-fund regulator an attorney whose spouse is about to step down as chief lawyer for the industry's trade group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump's Nominee for Financial Post Backs 'America First' Policies

The Trump administration's nominee to be Washington's top financial diplomat, ex-Bear Stearns chief economist David Malpass, advocated an America-first revision of the world's economic architecture as senators reviewed his nomination Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)