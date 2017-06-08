Ford Offering Buyouts to About 15,000 Workers

Ford is offering buyout packages to about 15,000 salaried workers in North America and Asia in a cost-saving move that's aimed at boosting profits amid slowing sales in the U.S. and China.

Saks Owner Hudson's Bay to Cut About 2,000 Jobs

Hudson's Bay Co., owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, said it would eliminate about 2,000 positions as part of restructuring efforts, the latest sign of deepening distress in the retail sector.

Airbus CEO Braces for Protracted Fraud Probes

The chief executive of European plane maker Airbus SE is bracing for prolonged investigations by government antifraud authorities before various probes are completed even as the company has stepped up efforts to enhance compliance procedures.

FDA Pushes to Get Endo's Opana ER Opioid Off the Market

The FDA asked Endo Pharmaceuticals to remove its Opana ER from the market, citing links to drug abuse, in what the agency called its first effort to halt sales of an opioid pain drug.

A Dimon Heir Will Leave J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan said Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to CEO James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

Verizon to Cut 2,100 Jobs at Yahoo, AOL After Merger

About 2,100 people will lose their jobs at Yahoo and AOL after Verizon completes its acquisition of Yahoo and combines the two onetime internet rivals.

Al Jazeera Says Websites, Digital Platforms Under Attempted Cyberattack

Qatari media network Al Jazeera said hackers were attempting to compromise its websites and digital platforms, just days after Persian Gulf rivals cut diplomatic ties with the country.

Teva Pharmaceutical to Nominate Four New Directors

Teva Pharmaceutical will seek to overhaul its board by nominating four new directors, the latest step toward remaking the struggling drug company.

Uber in Talks to Acquire Team of Car-Parking Startup Luxe

While Uber Technologies wrestles with a string of controversies, the ride-hailing company is in advanced talks to acquire much of the engineering team from a struggling car-parking service, according to people familiar with the matter.

Berkshire Unit Settles With California Regulator Over Workers Comp Insurance

A unit of Berkshire Hathaway will be able to sell a revised version of its controversial workers' compensation insurance policies in California following a settlement with the state's top insurance regulator.

June 08, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)