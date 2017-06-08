Nordstrom Considering Being Taken Private

Nordstrom Inc. said Thursday that members of the Nordstrom family are exploring the possibility of taking the retailer private as the brick-and-mortar retail industry continues to struggle.

Valeant to Sell iNova Unit for $930 Million

Valeant Pharmaceuticals reached a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million, as it works to reset itself after a crisis, cutting billions in debt and refocusing on its core treatment areas and geographies.

Toshiba Unaware Its Nuclear Unit Was Preparing for Bankruptcy, Timeline Shows

Toshiba didn't know its U.S. nuclear subsidiary was preparing for a bankruptcy filing even after the unit had hired lawyers for the task, according to court records and Toshiba's official timeline.

Alibaba CFO Says Revenue Growth Will Accelerate

Alibaba said annual revenue in fiscal 2018 could grow as much as 49%, sending its shares 11% higher in early trading Thursday.

Wells Fargo Focuses on Pivot From Scandal to Growth

Wells Fargo has spent months trying to fix the aggressive sales culture that got it in some much trouble. Now, it's confronting a new challenge: growing again.

Hedge Fund Looks to Shake Up BHP Billiton's Board

Tribeca Investment Partners is holding talks with possible board candidates as it looks to a sweeping overhaul of the resources giant.

Goldman Sachs Joins Bond ETF Party

Goldman Sachs Group launched an exchange-traded fund Thursday that gives investors a cheap way to invest in corporate bonds.

Honda's New Electric Model Is Inspired by Car That Buzzed Up Pikes Peak

Honda Motor's strategy for overtaking Tesla includes a 1,000-horsepower sports car burning rubber on a test track.

Boeing Chief Says Overseas Plants Won't Hit U.S. Jobs

Boeing is moving some work completing aircraft to China and other overseas markets but doesn't expect this to affect its U.S. manufacturing workforce, said the chief executive of the world's largest aerospace company.

Citigroup Shares: Big, Cheap and a Good Value

Citigroup, the last truly cheap major bank in the U.S., is approaching two key turning points that should help its shares close in on a better valuation.

June 08, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)