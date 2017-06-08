J.P. Morgan Chase Operating Chief Matthew Zames Leaving Bank

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. said Thursday that Matthew Zames, its chief operating officer who was once seen as a possible successor to Chief Executive James Dimon, is leaving the bank.

Continue Reading Below

Executives on the bank's operating committee will take on his responsibilities, a spokesman said.

Mr. Dimon sent a memo to employees detailing Mr. Zames's decision to leave the bank after 13 years, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Zames oversaw a number of groups across the bank including cybersecurity, technology, real estate and other functions. Earlier, he held roles across the investment banking and trading businesses and also led the restructuring of the bank's chief investment office following the "London Whale" trading fiasco.

Write to Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 08, 2017 14:27 ET (18:27 GMT)