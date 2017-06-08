Industrials Move Higher -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies drifted higher.
The U.S. Air Force said it doesn't expect to receive the first of its new Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refueling tankers from the aerospace giant until next spring, rather than in September, pushing back an already slippery schedule. Design and certification issues have already cost Boeing $1.5 billion in charges, and though it has secured orders for the initial batch of jets, it's unlikely to make any money until it wins follow-on deals for a fleet of as many as 179 planes. Boeing leaders say they are still confident they can mitigate remaining risks on the program, mainly linked to testing.
