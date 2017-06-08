Hang Seng Bank Names Louisa Cheang as Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Effective July 1

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (0011.HK) said it had appointed Louisa Cheang as its next vice chairman and chief executive, succeeding Rose Lee in both roles.

Ms. Lee is set to retire effective July 1.

Ms. Cheang is currently the general manager and head of retail banking of HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK).

Hong Kong-listed Hang Seng Bank, which is controlled by HSBC Holdings, also said late Thursday that Andrew Fung, the bank's executive director and head of global banking and markets, will retire effective July 4.

June 08, 2017 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)