What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Sessions offered to resign in recent weeks amid tensions with Trump over the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the investigation into alleged Russian election meddling.

Continue Reading Below

Security agencies investigated international links of the London terror attackers, as it emerged that one of them tried to travel to Syria.

U.S.-backed forces in Syria launched a long-awaited assault to retake Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa.

Iraqi troops pushed to the edge of Mosul's Old City, where extremists are fighting to the death.

Trump sided with Saudi Arabia and other nations in their blowup over Qatar, stepping into a dispute among allies and sparking confusion over U.S. policy in the region.

French authorities locked down the area around Paris's Notre Dame after an attack on police that was being probed for possible terror links.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Republican senators left a meeting on overhauling the health-care system deeply divided over the fate of Medicaid.

The top U.S. diplomat in Beijing quit over Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Canada signaled it would pursue foreign-policy objectives that contrast with those of the U.S.

A Brazilian court began a trial to rule on whether to strip the president of his post over alleged illegal campaign financing.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)