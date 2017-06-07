Technology Shares Move Higher -- Tech Roundup

Technology shares rose.

Samsung Electronics Co. said it would invest about $760 million to double its production capacity for mobile phones and refrigerators in India, a critical market for the world's largest smartphone maker.

Ambarella shares sank as it beat Wall Street predictions on both first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales, but the company set modest sales expectations for the second quarter.

June 07, 2017 18:01 ET (22:01 GMT)