S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures, June 7 -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2440.17 -- second pivot-point resistance

2439.00 -- lifetime high

2437.33 -- first pivot-point resistance

2435.20 -- previous day's high

2433.23 -- 4-day moving average

2432.83 -- first pivot-point support

2431.17 -- second pivot-point support

2430.80 -- previous day's close

2427.30 -- previous day's low

2421.02 -- 9-day moving average

2416.70 -- previous month's high

2403.21 -- 18-day moving average

2350.88 -- 100-day moving average

2344.50 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

66.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6

68.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5

69.98 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2

67.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1

62.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5900.17 -- second pivot-point resistance

5893.25 -- lifetime high

5893.25 -- previous day's high

5890.58 -- first pivot-point resistance

5872.08 -- first pivot-point support

5863.25 -- previous day's close

5863.17 -- second pivot-point support

5848.50 -- previous day's low

5819.25 -- previous month's high

5818.17 -- 9-day moving average

5746.19 -- 18-day moving average

5550.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

72.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6

76.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5

77.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2

72.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1

71.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31

June 07, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)