S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures, June 7 -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2440.17 -- second pivot-point resistance
2439.00 -- lifetime high
2437.33 -- first pivot-point resistance
2435.20 -- previous day's high
2433.23 -- 4-day moving average
2432.83 -- first pivot-point support
2431.17 -- second pivot-point support
2430.80 -- previous day's close
2427.30 -- previous day's low
2421.02 -- 9-day moving average
2416.70 -- previous month's high
2403.21 -- 18-day moving average
2350.88 -- 100-day moving average
2344.50 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
66.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6
68.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5
69.98 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2
67.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1
62.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5900.17 -- second pivot-point resistance
5893.25 -- lifetime high
5893.25 -- previous day's high
5890.58 -- first pivot-point resistance
5872.08 -- first pivot-point support
5863.25 -- previous day's close
5863.17 -- second pivot-point support
5848.50 -- previous day's low
5819.25 -- previous month's high
5818.17 -- 9-day moving average
5746.19 -- 18-day moving average
5550.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
72.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 6
76.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 5
77.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 2
72.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1
71.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31
June 07, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)