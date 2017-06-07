Oil Falls Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Crude futures inched down on Wednesday amid concerns of increased U.S. output next year and ahead of a release of additional data on U.S. inventories.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.42% to $49.92 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.39% at $48.01 a barrel.

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects American shale producers to crank out 9.3 million barrels a day in 2017, a slight increase from its projections in May. It also expects 2018 daily output to hit 10 million barrels, exceeding the previous record of 9.6 million barrels a day in 1970.

The agency also bumped up its projections for demand, so overall analysts forecast a more balanced market next year, despite the upward revision in American output.

Still, "sentiment is very negative," said Richard Mallinson, a geopolitical analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects. Investors, many of whom who have been burned by oil's bumpy ride to recovery, are anticipating the official release of stock data from the Department of Energy later on Wednesday.

Despite consistent U.S. crude stock draws over a period of about two months, investors may not be fully reassured that the oil market is rebalancing.

"A lot of the bulls have been hurt by earlier selloffs so there is very little appetites for long positions," said Mr. Mallinson.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showed a 4.6 million barrel decrease in crude supplies for the last week, but "a steep rise in product stocks, which made the picture somewhat more gloomy, "said Commerzbank in a recent note.

The API projects a 4.1 million barrel increase in gasoline stocks and a 1.8 million barrel increase in distillate inventories.

Oil's depressed outlook is also being affected by the rift between Saudi Arabia and three other Persian Gulf states who, earlier in the week, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Saudi Arabia and others have long accused Qatar of meddling in their internal affairs and backing terrorism, allegations that Qatar has denied.

Some investors fear the political rift in the Middle East will affect the running of OPEC, which has been struggling to contend with strong production out of the U.S.

The oil cartel banded together with a handful of external producers including Russia to help rebalance the oil market and reduce global output by 1.8 million barrels until March.

More than five months into that deal, much of the benefits from the cuts have flowed to the U.S., where producers take advantage of the higher prices to expand their drilling operations.

U.S. production has stayed above the 9.3 million barrels a day level for four weeks.

OPEC's own rising production also weighed on prices. Despite the reported high level of compliance to the cut deal, the cartel's output likely rose by 270,000 barrels a day in May to 32.12 million, driven by the faster-than-expected rebound in Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC nations exempt from the pact, said S&P Global Platts.

"If global stocks do not start to show demonstrative signs of steady draws, OPEC may have to be more creative with its strategy," said the firm.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 1.40% to $1.53 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $435.50 a metric ton, up $6.25 from the previous settlement.

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at neanda.salvaterra@wsj.com and Jenny W. Hsu at jenny.hsu@wsj.com

