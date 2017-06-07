U.S. Oil Exports Double, Reshaping Vast Global Markets

American oil exports are emerging as a disruptive new force in global markets, making their way to more than 30 countries since a ban on them was lifted in 2015.

Markets Rally on ECB Tapering Hopes

Stock markets rallied and the euro fell on the prospect that the European Central Bank will leave monetary policy loose for longer than expected.

OECD Calls for ECB Taper, Cuts U.S. Growth Forecasts

The European Central Bank should wind down its bond purchases in 2018 and raise one of its key interest rates by the end of that year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

Canada Building Permits Fall on Toronto Weakness

Canadian building permits edged downward in April on weak demand to build single-family homes and condominium units in Toronto, where elevated house-price gains forced lawmakers to introduce a fresh round of measures to deter real estate speculation.

Oil Drops on Unexpected Jump in Stockpiles

Oil prices declined after weekly U.S. inventory data showed a surprise increase in crude stockpiles.

China Market Squeeze Starts to Strangle Small Businesses

China's effort to reduce investment-fund speculation has sent bond yields soaring past the interest rate banks charge-bad news for small and midsize private businesses, which typically have little access to bank loans.

India's Central Bank Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged

India's central bank left its main lending rate unchanged, unswayed by record-low inflation and the economy's slowest growth in more than two years.

China Forex Reserves Expanded in May

China's foreign-exchange reserves last month rose by $24.03 billion, the largest amount in more than three years, reflecting recent yuan strength against the U.S. dollar and Beijing's efforts to curb capital outflows.

Spring Rally in Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Bitcoin Unnerves Investors

Stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin-assets that rarely move in unison-have all been surging this spring, an everything rally that leaves investors confounded about how to play the plodding U.S. expansion and vulnerable to sharp reversals in fortune.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: China Bilateral Investment Treaty 'On Our Agenda'

The Trump administration plans on reviving talks toward a bilateral investment treaty that would give U.S. firms broader access to the Chinese market, but only after Washington makes progress on other trade issues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

