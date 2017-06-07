Markets Look to U.K. Election, ECB for Direction

Continue Reading Below

Asian equity markets lacked direction Wednesday, as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of bellwether global events this week.

Australia's Economy Expands in 1st Quarter

Australia's gross domestic product expanded anemically in the first quarter of this year, adding to concerns about the outlook for a resource-rich economy that has navigated 25 years without a recession.

Spring Rally in Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Bitcoin Unnerves Investors

Stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin-assets that rarely move in unison-have all been surging this spring, an everything rally that leaves investors confounded about how to play the plodding U.S. expansion and vulnerable to sharp reversals in fortune.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: China Bilateral Investment Treaty 'On Our Agenda'

The Trump administration plans on reviving talks toward a bilateral investment treaty that would give U.S. firms broader access to the Chinese market, but only after Washington makes progress on other trade issues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Not Just the FANGs: China's Tech Rally Has More Bite

Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet have each gained more than 20% so far this year, but China's Tencent and Alibaba are motoring at an even faster pace.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, but Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

Malls Weigh On Commercial Property Sector

Commercial real estate values declined slightly in May, primarily because of weakness in the retail sector, according to Green Street Advisors' latest commercial property index released Tuesday.

'Buy Mexican' Campaign Lacks Traction but Inflation Doesn't Help

After U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, Mexico encouraged its people to buy domestic goods. But the strategy doesn't seem to have had a great impact, though inflation and low wages don't help.

Wessel Analysis: Why the Fed Is Talking So Much About Its Balance-Sheet Plan

Central bankers are always worrying about something. Today, Fed officials are preoccupied with avoiding a repeat of the "taper tantrum" of May 2013 as they plan to begin passively shrinking their $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets before year-end.

Some Inconvenient Facts for the Fed

The Federal Reserve is primed to raise rates next week despite a slow-growth economy showing weak wage gains for workers, cooling inflation and dimming prospects for near-term fiscal stimulus.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)