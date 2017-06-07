Lansdowne Rebounds With Help From Little-Known Forensic Fund

Lansdowne Partners' tiny Princay fund has gained 13% this year, making it one of the sector's top performers this year.

Santander Buys Banco Popular for EUR1 After Rival Deemed Likely to Fail

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

ECB Critic Holds His Tongue as Race Nears for Bank's Top Job

German central-bank leader Jens Weidmann, who has loudly slashed the European Central Bank's crisis-fighting efforts, has become a quiet ECB defender.

Spring Rally in Stocks, Bonds, Gold and Bitcoin Unnerves Investors

Stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin-assets that rarely move in unison-have all been surging this spring, an everything rally that leaves investors confounded about how to play the plodding U.S. expansion and vulnerable to sharp reversals in fortune.

KKR Makes $1.6 Billion Bid for Vocus Communications

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has pitched a takeover offer for the Australian telecommunications company valued at more than $1.6 billion.

Banco Popular Shows Europe Can Handle Failure

Banco Popular's failure, and Santander's role in picking up the pieces, shows that Europe's new regime for dealing with failing banks can function quickly and cleanly.

World Bank Takes on Trading With $3 Million Investment

The investment arm of the World Bank has backed a Wall Street startup working to cut a major risk for banks' trading desks, investing $3 million into LMRKTS LLC.

GOP Report: Lawmakers Should Consider Holding CFPB's Cordray in Contempt

A Republican staff report released Tuesday recommends that lawmakers take action against Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, including holding him in contempt, saying he didn't cooperate with an investigation into the Wells Fargo & Co sales practices scandal.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, but Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

White House to Nominate Joseph Otting to Top Bank Oversight Post

President Donald Trump will nominate Joseph Otting to a post overseeing federally chartered banks, a move that would place a former banker in a key regulatory role.

