Santander Buys Banco Popular for EUR1 After Rival Deemed Likely to Fail

Continue Reading Below

Santander has acquired Banco Popular Español in an overnight auction for the nominal amount of EUR1 after the European Central Bank determined that Spain's No. 6 bank by assets was "failing or likely to fail."

Was Russia's Sale of Rosneft Stake to Qatar, Glencore Just a Loan?

Russia's sale of one-fifth of its state-owned oil company to Qatar and commodities giant Glencore had an unusual provision: Russia agreed to buy a stake back.

Delphi to Partner with France's Transdev on Self-Driving Vehicle Service

Delphi Automotive PLC said Wednesday it is partnering with French bus and train operator Transdev to deploy a driverless on-demand transportation service this year using the automotive suppliers' automated driving technology.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Man Wah Sinks After Short Seller Targets Shares

Muddy Waters' Carson Block said he was betting against the Hong Kong-listed furniture maker as his research raised questions about the company's profitability.

Samsung Plans Fresh India Investment as It Looks to Upset Apple's Cart

The South Korean smartphone maker said it will invest about $760 million to double its production capacity for mobile phones and refrigerators in India.

The Rising Stakes for Tesla in China

Elon Musk hasn't said much in presentations or earnings calls about the China strategy, a glaring omission given China's increasing importance.

KKR Makes $1.6 Billion Bid for Vocus Communications

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. has pitched a takeover offer for the Australian telecommunications company valued at more than $1.6 billion.

Lotte Seeks Up to $1.4 Billion With Malaysia IPO of Petrochemical Unit

Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, plans to take orders next week for an initial public offering of its Malaysian petrochemical unit that could raise up to $1.4 billion.

Pinterest Raises $150 Million at Two-Year-Old Share Price

Pinterest one of the most highly valued startups, has raised another $150 million in funding as the image-search company continues to tap private investors to support its growth.

Macy's Remarks Spark Selloff

Macy's met with investors to lay out its strategy. Instead, the department-store chain set off a new panic over the beleaguered retail sector.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)