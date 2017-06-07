Health Care Shares Nearly Unchanged -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were nearly unchanged.

Exact Sciences shares slumped after the company announced it would sell more stock.

Novavax Inc. shares rose after the company published full results from a mid-stage clinical trial for its RSV F vaccine in the medical journal Vaccine.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. raised its quarterly dividend 20% to 75 cents, up from 62.5 cents previously.

June 07, 2017 18:06 ET (22:06 GMT)