Anglo American Names Stuart Chambers Chairman

Miner?? Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN) said Wednesday that Stuart Chambers will succeed John Parker as chairman of the company.

Mr. Chambers, who was previously chairman of ARM Holdings PLC and Rexam PLC until 2016, will join the company as non-executive director and chairman designate on Sept. 1 and will assume the chairman role on Nov. 1. Mr. Parker will step down from Anglo American board on Oct. 31.

June 07, 2017 02:36 ET (06:36 GMT)