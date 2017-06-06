What's News: Business & Finance

Investors are scrambling to protect themselves against big moves in the British pound ahead of this week's election.

Uber has fired over 20 workers as part of a probe into claims of sexual harassment and sexism, according to an employee.

GM shareholders defeated a hedge fund's proposal to split the stock into two classes in a vote of confidence for CEO Barra.

VW's plan for electric-car charging stations in the U.S. has sparked criticism that it gives the company an unfair competitive advantage.

Amazon is lowering its Prime membership fee for low-income shoppers, taking aim at rival Wal-Mart.

Takata air-bag victims face a delay in getting payouts after the compensation fund's head, ex-FBI chief Mueller, stepped down.

Fox is buying videogame studio Aftershock, which is working on the adaptation of the movie "Avatar."

Venezuela is attempting to resell at a deep discount $5 billion of bonds it issued in December as it struggles with a cash crunch.

Trump will nominate veteran banker Joseph Otting as Comptroller of the Currency, a post overseeing federally chartered banks.

U.S. job openings reached a new high in April while hiring slowed, a sign that employers are struggling to find workers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 20:59 ET (00:59 GMT)