What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Apple announced a voice-activated speaker and upgrades to its Mac computers and iPads in a bid to bolster its product lines amid rising competition.

The Dow edged down 22.25 points to 21184.04, led by declines in Apple shares. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also eased.

J.Crew named West Elm President Brett to succeed Drexler as CEO as the retailer struggles with a sales slump and hefty debt load.

Venezuela is trying to resell at a deep discount $5 billion of bonds it issued in December.

The Supreme Court ruled that the SEC has a five-year time limit to claw back ill-gotten gains after a fraud.

CSX's chief reassured shareholders he is able to lead a turnaround at the railroad despite an undisclosed medical condition.

Economic activity across the service sector slowed in May but continued to expand at a solid pace.

U.S. worker productivity was flat in the first quarter, an upward revision from the previous estimate.

Mueller stepped back from his post overseeing compensation for Takata air-bag victims after he was named special counsel.

A new study of a Roche cancer drug is stirring debate over whether multidrug therapy is worth the cost.

Trump Hotels will launch two new brands targeting a relatively modest segment of the hospitality market.

