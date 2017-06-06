Vodafone Announces Measures to Restrict Advertising on Hate Websites

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) announced Tuesday measures to try to stop advertising of its services appearing alongside hate speech.

The mobile telecommunications company said all advertising providers, including Facebook and Google, must "take all measures necessary to ensure that Vodafone advertising does not appear within hate speech and fake news outlets."

This applies to media that is demeaning to women or vulnerable minorities and news that is presented as fact-based but doesn't have credible sources, Vodafone said.

The restrictions apply only to advertising of Vodafone's services and won't be used to restrict lawful content viewed by customers, the company said.

