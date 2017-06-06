Stocks Waver, Havens Like Bonds and Gold Rally

Continue Reading Below

Stocks slipped while gold and U.S. government bonds gained, signaling a note of caution among investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, But Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

Mexico to Maintain Sugar Exports to U.S.

U.S. and Mexico announced an 'agreement in principle' Tuesday designed to avert a trade war over sugar, helping to set the course for bigger talks on rewriting Nafta.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Job Openings Hit New High

The number of U.S. job openings hit a new high in April while hiring slowed, a sign that employers are struggling to find workers.

Oil Prices Rebound Ahead of Expected Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices posted only their third gain of the past nine sessions as traders prepared for what is expected to be the latest in a string of inventory declines in the U.S.

One Market Gauge Is Signaling Fed Should Continue to Tighten Policy

A key measure that tracks stress in U.S. money markets tumbled to near its lowest level in seven years-a sign of loose financial conditions that could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of tightening monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: China Bilateral Investment Treaty 'On Our Agenda'

The Trump administration plans on reviving talks toward a bilateral investment treaty that would give U.S. firms broader access to the Chinese market, but only after Washington makes progress on other trade issues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived

Gas prices around the world are converging as more of the fuel is liquefied and moved by tanker, while producers are turning countries into consumers by helping them build new infrastructure.

'Buy Mexican' Campaign Lacks Traction but Inflation Doesn't Help

After U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, Mexico encouraged its people to buy domestic goods. But the strategy doesn't seem to have had a great impact, though inflation and low wages don't help.

Malls Weigh On Commercial Property Sector

Commercial real estate values declined slightly in May, primarily because of weakness in the retail sector, according to Green Street Advisors' latest commercial property index released Tuesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)