Stocks Waver, Havens Like Bonds and Gold Rally

Stocks wavered while gold and U.S. government bonds gained, signaling a note of caution among investors. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

Bitcoin Drives to a New High, But Is It Headed for a Crash?

Bitcoin's recent rapid ascent has some veterans of the virtual currency shrugging off volatility concerns-and some traditional investors taking a second look.

Mexico to Maintain Sugar Exports to U.S.

U.S. and Mexican authorities reached an agreement that would maintain Mexican sugar exports to the U.S. market, which would solve a longstanding dispute between the trading partners.

U.S. Job Openings Hit New High

The number of U.S. job openings hit a new high in April while hiring slowed, a sign that employers are struggling to find workers.

Oil Prices Fall on Fears of Rising Production

Oil prices inched lower, nearing one-month lows, amid a wider financial market decline and investor concerns about increasing oil production in the U.S.

One Market Gauge Is Signaling Fed Should Continue to Tighten Policy

A key measure that tracks stress in U.S. money markets tumbled to near its lowest level in seven years-a sign of loose financial conditions that could prompt the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of tightening monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: China Bilateral Investment Treaty 'On Our Agenda'

The Trump administration plans on reviving talks toward a bilateral investment treaty that would give U.S. firms broader access to the Chinese market, but only after Washington makes progress on other trade issues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Long Promised, the Global Market for Natural Gas Has Finally Arrived

Gas prices around the world are converging as more of the fuel is liquefied and moved by tanker, while producers are turning countries into consumers by helping them build new infrastructure.

Wessel Analysis: Why the Fed Is Talking So Much About Its Balance-Sheet Plan

Central bankers are always worrying about something. Today, Fed officials are preoccupied with avoiding a repeat of the "taper tantrum" of May 2013 as they plan to begin passively shrinking their $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets before year-end.

Brazil's Central Bank Sees Below-Target Inflation This Year

Brazil's central bank forecast below-target inflation for this year, but said uncertainty regarding the economic scenario is increasing.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)