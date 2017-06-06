Stocks Fall as Markets Send Mixed Signals on Economy

Global shares continued to edge lower, while haven asset prices rose and the dollar fell, as investors remained cautious amid conflicting signals on the economy from financial markets.

Reserve Bank of Australia Keeps Cash Rate Target at 1.50%

Australia's central bank left interest rates on hold, indicating that it remains satisfied with the progress of the economy despite imminent growth data that is widely expected to show renewed weakness in the first three months of 2017.

Australia Posts 1Q Current Account Deficit

Australia posted a current-account deficit in the first quarter, falling well short of the expectations of some economists for a surplus, the first since 1975.

India Likely to Leave Interest Rates Unchanged

India's central bank will likely leave its key rates unchanged this week and may indicate it is getting more comfortable with inflation levels in Asia's third-largest economy.

Goodfriend's Views on Negative Rates, Quantitative Easing Could Clash With Fed

If he becomes a Federal Reserve governor, Marvin Goodfriend could try to change the central bank's playbook for dealing with downturns.

White House to Nominate Joseph Otting as Comptroller of the Currency

President Donald Trump will nominate Joseph Otting to a post overseeing federally chartered banks, a move that would place a former banker in a key regulatory role.

Sugar Bounces Back on Hopes for End to U.S.-Mexico Trade Dispute

Sugar prices rebounded Monday from eight consecutive sessions of drops, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. and Mexico would soon reach an agreement on sugar exports.

Venezuela Tries to Resell $5 Billion of Bonds at Deep Discount

Venezuela is attempting to resell at a deep discount $5 billion of bonds it originally issued in December through a Chinese brokerage.

Qatar Stocks, Bonds Hit by Diplomatic Row With Other Arab States

Qatari stocks tumbled on Monday and its bond yields rose after Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations cut diplomatic and transport links to Doha, raising concerns about the economic impact on this Persian Gulf state.

U.S. Productivity Flat in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity was flat in the first quarter, an upward revision from the previous estimate, but still another sign of sluggishness during the eight-year old expansion.

June 06, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)