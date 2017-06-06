Macy's Remarks Spark Selloff

Macy's met with investors to lay out its strategy. Instead, the department-store chain set off a new panic over the beleaguered retail sector.

Uber Fires More Than 20 Workers in Harassment Investigation

Uber has fired more than 20 people as part of an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and sexism.

Anthem to Pull Out of Ohio ACA Exchange

Anthem Inc. said it will pull out of the Affordable Care Act health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, a move that likely will leave at least 18 counties in the state with no available ACA marketplace plans.

Apple's New Big Bet: Augmented Reality

Apple Inc. set its sights on a new target: becoming the world's largest platform for augmented reality.

GM Shareholders Reject Activist's Proposal to Divide Shares

General Motors Co. shareholders signaled continued patience with Chief Executive Mary Barra's attempts to boost a languishing share price, rejecting hedge-fund manager David Einhorn's proposal to split the company's stock into two classes.

Pinterest Raises $150 Million at Two-Year-Old Share Price

Pinterest one of the most highly valued startups, has raised another $150 million in funding as the image-search company continues to tap private investors to support its growth.

Sears Resolves Craftsman Supply Dispute

Sears Holdings Corp. settled a feud with the supplier of its Craftsman-branded products over the terms of their contract and the retailer's financial health.

Bebe Avoids Bankruptcy Filing With Real-Estate Deals

Bebe Stores has done what few other retailers have been able to do recently-close all of its stores without seeking bankruptcy protection.

SunEdison Shareholders Stumped in Bid to Follow the Money

Billions of dollars were plowed into the alternative energy company before its collapse; shareholders want to know what happened to it.

Gazprom's New Headquarters Towers Over All Others in Europe

State-owned oil giant give leeway to Saint Petersburg residents in order to move main offices to historical city.

