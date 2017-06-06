Uber Fires More Than 20 Workers in Harassment Investigation

Continue Reading Below

Uber has fired more than 20 workers as part of an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and sexism.

Anthem to Pull Out of Ohio ACA Exchange

Anthem Inc. said it will pull out of the Affordable Care Act health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, a move that likely will leave at least 18 counties in the state with no available ACA marketplace plans.

GM Shareholders Reject Activist's Proposal to Divide Shares

GM shareholders delivered a vote of confidence for CEO Mary Barra, rejecting hedge fund manager David Einhorn's proposal to split the stock and rejecting his slate of directors.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Fights Wal-Mart for Low-Income Shoppers

Amazon.com is dropping its Prime membership price for low-income shoppers, as it pursues a Wal-Mart stronghold.

VW's Plan to Build Electric-Car Charging Stations Angers Rivals

Several state officials and auto makers are pillorying Volkswagen's plan to sell battery juice to Americans driving electric cars, contending the project more resembles an unfair government-backed windfall than penance for cheating on emissions tests.

Sears Resolves Craftsman Supply Dispute

Sears Holdings Corp. settled a feud with the supplier of its Craftsman-branded products over the terms of their contract and the retailer's financial health.

JBS Sells Beef Operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA agreed to sell its beef operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for a total of $300 million.

HD Supply Sells Waterworks Division

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice struck a $2.5 billion deal to buy HD Supply Holding Inc.'s waterworks division in the latest bet on future infrastructure spending.

Carlyle, GTCR to Acquire Contract-Drug Manufacturer

Contract-drug manufacturer Albany Molecular Research Inc. said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and GTCR LLC in a deal worth about $933.9 million.

Fox Buys Mobile Game Maker Aftershock

21st Century Fox is getting into the mobile videogame business, acquiring a company that is currently working on an adaptation of the movie "Avatar."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)