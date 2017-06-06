Anthem to Pull Out of Ohio ACA Exchange

Anthem said it will pull out of the Affordable Care Act health-insurance exchange in Ohio next year, a move that likely will leave 20 counties in the state with no available ACA marketplace plans.

GM Shareholders Reject Activist's Proposal to Divide Shares

GM shareholders delivered a vote of confidence for CEO Mary Barra, shooting down hedge fund manager David Einhorn's proposal to split the company's stock and rejecting his slate of three proposed directors.

Amazon Fights Wal-Mart for Low-Income Shoppers

Amazon.com is dropping its Prime membership price for low-income shoppers, as it pursues a Wal-Mart stronghold.

VW's Plan to Build Electric-Car Charging Stations Angers Rivals

Several state officials and auto makers are pillorying Volkswagen's plan to sell battery juice to Americans driving electric cars, contending the project more resembles an unfair government-backed windfall than penance for cheating on emissions tests.

JBS Sells Beef Operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA agreed to sell its beef operations in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay for a total of $300 million.

HD Supply Sells Waterworks Division

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice struck a $2.5 billion deal to buy HD Supply Holding Inc.'s waterworks division in the latest bet on future infrastructure spending.

Carlyle, GTCR to Acquire Contract-Drug Manufacturer

Contract-drug manufacturer Albany Molecular Research Inc. said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firms Carlyle Group LP and GTCR LLC in a deal worth about $933.9 million.

Fox Buys Mobile Game Maker Aftershock

21st Century Fox is getting into the mobile videogame business, acquiring a company that is currently working on an adaptation of the movie "Avatar."

Company Linked to Ticketing Ponzi Scheme Files for Bankruptcy

National Events Holding, the event ticketing company formerly led by Jason Nissen, a former New York math teacher arrested and charged recently for running a $70 million Ponzi scheme, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Trump Hotels Sets Its Sights on Middle America With New Brands

The hotel company bearing the president's name is moving into a relatively modest segment of the U.S. hospitality market, courtesy of a pair of new brands designed to be less luxurious than its current locations.

June 06, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)